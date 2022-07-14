Alabama’s back to school sales tax holiday begins Friday; Auburn, Opelika, more cities participating

As students and parents prepare for classes to begin again this year, they will be able to save money on clothes and school supplies this weekend during the Alabama Sales Tax Holiday weekend.

Over the weekend, select school items, clothing items and computers will be exempt from Alabama’s 4% sales tax, as well as the local sales tax in participating counties and municipalities. Lee County has a sales tax of 1%, and Opelika and Auburn are both participating and both have a 4% sales tax rate. That amounts to 9% in sales tax that customers will save when shopping in either of these cities over the sales tax holiday weekend.

Additional Lee County communities participating in the holiday include Phenix City, Smiths Station, Notasulga, and Waverly. Local sales tax will vary depending on the city.

The holiday will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 15, and will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

For a full list of what is eligible for the tax break and what is not eligible, click here.

“The sales tax holiday offers parents a way to save on back-to-school needs,” Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown said in a press release. “Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about.”

An assortment of products are available including individual clothing items such as shirts, pants, dresses, socks, shoes, underwear, diapers, raincoats, gym suits, and other items. Individual articles of clothing must cost $100 or less to be eligible for the tax break.

School supplies such as book bags, notebooks, paper, pens, pencils, art supplies, and instructional materials are also eligible. Individual school supply items must cost $50 or less to qualify for the tax exemption.

Required textbooks on official schoolbook lists with a sales price of more than $30 and less than $50 are eligible. Also, books under $30 are eligible as well.

Computers, computer software, storage media, printers, ink, and printer paper are also available. A single purchase with a sales price of $750 or less will be eligible for the tax break.

Items not eligible include clothing accessories, protective equipment, sports or recreational equipment, furniture, video game systems and peripherals intended primarily for recreational use, as well as magazines, newspapers, and periodicals.

The Alabama Retail Association is encouraging all residents, not just parents and students, to take advantage of the sales tax holiday.

“With an almost 9% national inflation rate, Alabama parents should plan to take advantage of the savings associated with our state’s back-to-school sales tax holiday,” they said in a press release.

“Although the sales tax holiday targets back-to-school shoppers, any consumer can benefit from the savings offered during the weekend. A wide range of items are exempt during the holiday, so there is a reason for everyone to shop.”

Customers are encouraged to go ahead and purchase items they know they will need again such as diapers, printer ink, thumb or flash drives, printer paper and art supplies.

Schools throughout the plains will start classes at different times this year. Opelika City Schools begin Monday, Aug 8; Auburn City Schools begin Tuesday, Aug 9; and Lee County Schools begin Wednesday, Aug 10. Additionally, the first day of class for both Auburn University and Southern Union’s Fall Semesters is on Tuesday, Aug 16. Tuskegee University’s first day of class for Fall Semester is on Monday Aug 22.