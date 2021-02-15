Alabama school systems sees decline in COVID-19 cases last week

Alabama school systems saw a decline of more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in the second week of February.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 1,705 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 2,301 reported on Feb. 5, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Auburn City Schools reported the highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases among other east Alabama school systems. The school system reported 36 cases, up from its last reporting of 18 cases.

Lee County Schools reported 26 cases at its schools, down from its last reporting of 33 cases.

Opelika City School reported 16 cases, down from the last report of 27 cases, and Chambers County Schools reported less than five cases, down from its previous report of 16 cases. Tallapoosa County reported six cases, down from its previous report of 10 cases, according to the dashboard.

Tallassee City Schools reported less than five cases, down from its previous report of eight cases. Macon County Schools reported eight cases after reporting nine cases in the most recent update.