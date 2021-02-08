Alabama schools report 2,000+ COVID-19 cases during first week of February

Alabama school systems saw more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases during the first week of February.
The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 2,301 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 2,491 reported on Jan. 29, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.
Lee County Schools continued to see the highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases among other east Alabama school systems. The school system reported 33 cases at its schools, down from its last reporting of 57 cases.
Auburn City Schools reported 18 cases, down from its previous report of 24 cases.
Opelika City School reported 27 cases, down from the last report of 32 cases, and Chambers County Schools reported 16 cases, down from its previous report of 27 cases. Tallapoosa County reported 10 cases, down from its previous report of 13 cases, according to the dashboard.
Tallassee City Schools reported eight cases, identical from its previous report of eight cases. Macon County Schools reported nine cases after not reporting cases in the most recent update.
Phenix City Schools reported 20 cases, up from its previous report of 18 cases. Lanett City Schools reported zero cases, down from its previous report of less than five cases.
Russell County Schools reported eight cases, according to the dashboard. The county school district previously reported 14 virus cases.
The ADPH dashboard does not differentiate between confirmed cases among teachers, students and staff at public K-12 school districts in Alabama, and no numbers are reported on students and staff in quarantine.
The K-12 COVID-19 dashboard is published each Friday.