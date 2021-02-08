Alabama schools report 2,000+ COVID-19 cases during first week of February

Alabama school systems saw more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases during the first week of February.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education reported 2,301 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools last week, down from 2,491 reported on Jan. 29, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Lee County Schools continued to see the highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases among other east Alabama school systems. The school system reported 33 cases at its schools, down from its last reporting of 57 cases.

Auburn City Schools reported 18 cases, down from its previous report of 24 cases.

Opelika City School reported 27 cases, down from the last report of 32 cases, and Chambers County Schools reported 16 cases, down from its previous report of 27 cases. Tallapoosa County reported 10 cases, down from its previous report of 13 cases, according to the dashboard.

Tallassee City Schools reported eight cases, identical from its previous report of eight cases. Macon County Schools reported nine cases after not reporting cases in the most recent update.