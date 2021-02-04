Alabama Senate reups three for Auburn University's governing board

State legislators approved new terms for three members of Auburn University’s Board of Trustees this week.

The Alabama state Senate reappointed trustees Mike DeMaioribus, Jimmy Sanford and Wayne Smith Wednesday to new, 7-year terms on the board, assuring a continuation of present leadership just as the group meets for its quarterly meeting Friday morning.

Smith, an at-large trustee since 2012, is the board’s President Pro-Tem. He led the board’s recent efforts to lure retired Jay Gogue back into his old job after Steven Leath resigned as AU’s president in 2019. He has also led the board’s push to get a new football performance center under construction – final approval for that project should come Friday.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1968 and a master’s degree in educational administration in 1969. He is Executive Chairman of Tennessee-based Community Health Systems.

DeMaioribus chairs the board’s Property and Facilities Committee. The university is in the midst of a flurry of new construction, including replacing the old Hill dorms with new student accommodations in the center of campus, a new culinary arts building, the aforementioned football center and the recently opened Horton-Hardgrave Hall.