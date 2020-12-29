Alabama universities continue test-optional applications for fall 2021

The above universities provide test-optional notices on their admission websites.

Can I receive scholarship if I apply test-optional?

Yes. Students who forgo submitting a test score are eligible for scholarships, several institutions confirm.

The universities listed above offer scholarships regardless of test score submissions.

Submission of a test score does not create a disadvantage to those who do not submit one, the listed universities state on their linked admission websites, linked above.

The University of Alabama’s admission website states, “The presence of a score will not create an unfair advantage or disadvantage to students applying for admission.”

