Alabama universities continue test-optional applications for fall 2021
Back-to-School 2020

Students prepare to leave Auburn High School in Auburn. Auburn City Schools held its first day of school on Aug. 10. Students had the option to attend class or do virtual learning because of COVID-19.

 Sara Palczewski/

Through fall of 2021, several four-year universities in Alabama have waived standardized test scores for applicants. Nationally, university scholarships are tied to test scores and Alabama universities have made individual plans for awarding merit-based scholarships.

Here’s a list of some of the local universities offering a test-optional application:

The above universities provide test-optional notices on their admission websites.

Can I receive scholarship if I apply test-optional?

Yes. Students who forgo submitting a test score are eligible for scholarships, several institutions confirm.

The universities listed above offer scholarships regardless of test score submissions.

Submission of a test score does not create a disadvantage to those who do not submit one, the listed universities state on their linked admission websites, linked above.

The University of Alabama’s admission website states, “The presence of a score will not create an unfair advantage or disadvantage to students applying for admission.”

