Alabama universities continue test-optional applications for fall 2021

Through fall of 2021, several four-year universities in Alabama have waived standardized test scores for applicants. Nationally, university scholarships are tied to test scores and Alabama universities have made individual plans for awarding merit-based scholarships.
Here’s a list of some of the local universities offering a test-optional application:
The universities listed above offer scholarships regardless of test score submissions:
The above universities provide test-optional notices on their admission websites.
Can I receive scholarship if I apply test-optional?
Yes. Students who forgo submitting a test score are eligible for scholarships, several institutions confirm.
Submission of a test score does not create a disadvantage to those who do not submit one, the listed universities state on their linked admission websites, linked above.
The University of Alabama’s admission website states, “The presence of a score will not create an unfair advantage or disadvantage to students applying for admission.”