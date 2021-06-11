'An engineer's dream': Auburn University dedicates new structural engineering lab

There’s a new $22 million Auburn University structural engineering lab on the corner of West Samford Avenue and Shug Jordan Parkway that is “an engineer’s dream,” according to Auburn Board of Trustee and 1973 mechanical engineering alumnus Charles McCrary.

Auburn University’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering hosted a dedication and grand opening of the Advanced Structural Engineering Laboratory Friday afternoon.

The lab’s director Justin Marshall said the key component of the facility is the high bay laboratory complete with three major items: a strong wall and strong floor where tie-down points are seen and the 4,700-cubic-foot geotechnical test chamber.

“The word strong is pretty descriptive – it’s very simple, but the reality is that’s what it is,” Marshall said. “We build and test structural components at full scale that would be used in bridges, buildings, stadiums, light poles, power poles, anything that’s an above-ground structure. …”

Marshall says the chamber is unique to the facility because it’s within the footprint of the strong floor.