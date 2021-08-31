Another Lee County elementary school going virtual

West Smiths Station Elementary School transitioned from in-person learning to virtual learning Tuesday, according to a message on the Lee County Schools’ website Monday.

“Due to the high rate of COVID exposures and while in collaboration with [Superintendent James] McCoy, we have decided that transitioning to blended learning from Tuesday, august 31 - Thursday, September 9th is best for West Smiths Station Elementary School,” Principal Lane Lindsay said in a letter to the school community.

Students will learn virtually from home while staff that is not quarantined or have not tested positive for COVID-19 will report to their respective school buildings for all of next week, according to the announcement from Lee County Schools.

“There is still a great deal of instruction we need to provide to our students, so it is imperative that they continue to work hard, attend the Zoom scheduled sessions, turn in assignments, and ask for help from their teachers,” the message from the school system said.

The change will last from Tuesday to Sept. 9, during which all co-curricular and extra-curricular school activities are cancelled until Sept. 10.