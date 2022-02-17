‘Architecture as an artifact’: Auburn professors scan 3D digital reconstructions of historic Rosenwald Schools

Even with the trusses exposed, and roofs caving in, the Rosenwald Schools from the segregation era still have a lesson to teach.
As the ashy paint that clings to the outside of the buildings across Alabama peel more and more with every passing year, two Auburn University professors saw the value in preserving what is left of the 40 remaining Rosenwald schoolhouses before it’s too late.
Using drones, 360-degree photography, photogrammetry and LiDAR scanners, Gorham Bird and Junshan Liu are creating 3D digital reconstructions to keep these buildings “standing” in an online archive.
“Buildings are historical records,” said Bird. “I think the Rosenwald Schools serving as a way to educate African American kids during [a time of] segregation is a great example of architecture as an artifact.”
In the early 1900s, Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, early president of Sears, founded these schools, which educated over 600,000 African American students during the Jim Crow era. There once were 400 of these schoolhouses across the state. Today, less than 12-percent remain.
Bird and Liu have scanned one of the still-standing buildings outside Montgomery, with active plans to scan three more. Bird, visiting assistant professor in Auburn’s school of architecture, and Liu, associate professor in the McWhorter School of Building Science, hope to expand the project from there.
Bird and Liu first began this project during the period of civil unrest in America in the summer of 2020. Combining their passion for architecture and technology, they came up with the idea of online models of the historical Rosenwald schoolhouses.
Each model gives the user the ability to “walk through” the different schools, and pass through each room online. Pinned in the rooms are educational videos and pictures of the students who attended that school, giving their stories new life.
The first scan, of the Tankersley School in Montgomery County, is online now.
“It’s important to pass the history,” Liu said of the motivation behind his work.
Liu explained the duo is using advanced technology to construct Building Information Modeling (BIM) imitations of the schools.
In using photogrammetry, Liu applies a three-dimensional measuring technique by using photos as a form of measurement. Additionally, he employs LiDAR scanners, a system that utilizes lasers to render the dimensional data of an object.
Not only will these schools be captured online, but both professors are also working to create a physical showcase at the Museum of Alabama in Montgomery. Bird and Liu hope to open the exposé to the public by the summer of 2023. This exhibit will include 3D-printed models of the schools, engaging animations and a virtual reality walk-through experience.
The first Rosenwald school was built in 1914 in Loachapoka — just down the road from Auburn University, and from Tuskegee Institute where Booker T. Washington did his work. In 1917, Rosenwald established the Rosenwald Fund, which oversaw the creation of several new schools. Three years later, management of the schools was handed off to an independent Rosenwald Fund office in Nashville, Tenn.
To begin understanding the history of these schools, Bird and Liu met with community members who have been working on the upkeep of the buildings. Then, the two selected four schools to be their first focus.
With help from the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC), the project team selected these schools to begin digitally preserving. They are as follows:
- New Hope School, Chambers County, 1915
- Mount Sinai School, Autauga County, 1919
- Oak Grove School, Hale County, 1921
- Tankersley School, Montgomery County, 1922
Bird said they selected these schools because they are on the National Register of Historic Places. This means that the schools have “protected status” and will not be destroyed.
This spring, Bird and Liu plan to visit Nashville to retrieve more pictures to present with the online models.
“All of the Rosenwald archives … are housed at Fisk University in Nashville,” Bird said.
The two have also hoped to draw resources from the Museum of Alabama, since it is an extension of the Alabama Department of Archives and History.
“They actually have historic photographs from when a lot of these schools were built and when they were in use,” Bird said.
For community members who wish to give to the project, the Rosenwald Schools project will be featured on Feb. 23 at Tiger Giving Day. There, the New Hope School will be showcased, an example of a renovated school that is now open to the public. Bird and Liu have set the goal of $5,000, which would fund the virtual preservation of four additional schools.
In addition to their work on digital preservation, Bird and Liu are working to raise money for the reconditioning of each of the four sites. They have recently submitted a $5,000 grant proposal to the National Park Service “to stabilize it and help to preserve it.”
To view the first walk-through of the Tankersley School, visit my.matterport.com/show/?m=8g7w24bUB5H. Pictures of the other schools which are being worked on can be found at auburnheritage.myportfio.com.