‘Architecture as an artifact’: Auburn professors scan 3D digital reconstructions of historic Rosenwald Schools

“All of the Rosenwald archives … are housed at Fisk University in Nashville,” Bird said.

The two have also hoped to draw resources from the Museum of Alabama, since it is an extension of the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

“They actually have historic photographs from when a lot of these schools were built and when they were in use,” Bird said.

For community members who wish to give to the project, the Rosenwald Schools project will be featured on Feb. 23 at Tiger Giving Day. There, the New Hope School will be showcased, an example of a renovated school that is now open to the public. Bird and Liu have set the goal of $5,000, which would fund the virtual preservation of four additional schools.

In addition to their work on digital preservation, Bird and Liu are working to raise money for the reconditioning of each of the four sites. They have recently submitted a $5,000 grant proposal to the National Park Service “to stabilize it and help to preserve it.”

To view the first walk-through of the Tankersley School, visit my.matterport.com/show/?m=8g7w24bUB5H. Pictures of the other schools which are being worked on can be found at auburnheritage.myportfio.com.