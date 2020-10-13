 Skip to main content
AU announces fall graduation plans for Jordan-Hare
Auburn University will host fall commencement ceremonies in December, after foregoing them this past spring and summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremonies are planned for Saturday, Dec. 12, in Jordan-Hare Stadium; contingent on public health and weather concerns, according to a statement issued Tuesday on the university website. The university’s rules on face masks and social distancing will be in place for all attendees.

The ceremonies will be livestreamed at www.auburn.edu.

Each college and school will recognize graduates at set times during the day, beginning with doctoral students at 8 a.m. Spring and summer 2020 graduates can also participate in the December ceremonies.

“Following brief remarks by the dean to families and guests, graduates will have the opportunity to walk across the stage, receive their copy of The Auburn Creed from their dean and pose for photographs with their name on the video board,” the statement read.

Times for each college and school are available at auburn.edu/academic/provost/graduation.

Fall graduates who need to order keepsake regalia should place orders through the Auburn University Bookstore. Regalia orders that are received before Oct. 23 can be picked up during the week of Nov. 9-13. Graduates can pick up orders placed after Oct. 23 during the week of Dec. 7-12.

