AU-Bama food drive kicks off ahead of Iron Bowl

The annual Beat Bama Food Drive kicked off this week.

For the past 26 years, Auburn University and the University of Alabama have competed with each other before the Iron Bowl to see who could raise the most food for their local food bank.

Alabama lost to Auburn in football at Jordan Hare last year, 48-45, but took the win in the food drive with 278,788 pounds of donated food compared to 229,361 for Auburn.

This year’s competition runs through Nov. 19 to benefit the Food Bank of East Alabama’s partners: senior programs, soup kitchens, emergency food pantries, missions and rehabilitation centers.

The competition is primarily a student-organized activity with several donation spots around the Auburn University campus. It is also supported with food drives at many local businesses and public schools.

Several local grocery stores are also helping to facilitate community donations with barrels in store lobbies, including:

Winn-Dixie, South College Street, Auburn

Kroger, Auburn

Food Bank of East Alabama, Auburn

Community Market, Opelika