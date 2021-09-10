AU Board of Trustees passes resolution to put plaque on Wallace Hall acknowledging 'complexity' of its namesake, former Gov. George Wallace

The Auburn University Board of Trustees unanimously passed a resolution Friday to add a plaque to the wall of Wallace Hall on campus in order to address the problematic history surrounding former Gov. George Wallace, for whom the building is named.

Trustee James Pratt, who is part of a diversity task force commissioned by the board of trustees, told the board that the building that’s received the most requests in terms of potential renaming is Wallace Hall, which is currently used by the Department of Industrial Design and the Department of Vocational and Adult Education.

"This is a very serious issue for students, for faculty and for all of the Auburn family,” Pratt said. “Our role is not to rewrite history, even if there are blemishes in our history that we don’t approve of. Our role is not to express our own personal opinions of the person for whom a naming was made, either pro or con. Our personal opinions, as members of the task force, don’t matter.”

Trustee Elizabeth Huntley, who is also a member of the diversity task force, said Wallace’s political history was complex, and during the time the building was erected and named after the former governor in the mid-1980s, he had turned away from his past segregationist political views.