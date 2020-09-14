 Skip to main content
AU center offers Federal Road history on FB Tuesday
AU center offers Federal Road history on FB Tuesday

Raven Christopher, co-author of The Old Federal Road in Alabama: An Illustrated Guide, will explore that historic stretch through Macon County at noon Tuesday on the Facebook page of Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities.

The historic Federal Road was developed by the United States federal government in the first decade of the 19th century as a communication artery through Creek Indian territory, linking the east coast of the country to Louisiana.

Christopher will explain the historical significance of the road and recount several important events that occurred along the road in modern-day Macon County. Although much of the Federal Road has disappeared, a portion remains for travelers to visit in the town of Shorter in southwest Macon County.

Registration is not required to view the presentation, and participants should visit www.facebook.com/cmdcah at noon to watch the live presentation and ask questions.

Raven Christopher is co-author with Gregory A. Waselkov of the Archaeological Survey of the Old Federal Road in Alabama.

For more information, contact Mark Wilson at mwilson@auburn.edu or (334) 844-6198 or email Deborah Gray at dgray@tuskegeecenter.org

