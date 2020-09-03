AU grad Nolin takes reins at Tallassee City Schools

An Auburn University graduate has taken over a local school district.

Joshua “Brock” Nolin was named the new superintendent of Tallassee City Schools on Monday.

Nolin, a Eufaula native, had been serving as acting superintendent since July and in a variety of roles over the past two decades.

Nolin was assistant superintendent the past year and a half, as well as Federal Programs and Special Education coordinator for the past four years at the central office level. Prior to that time, he was the assistant principal at Southside Middle School and taught at Wetumpka and Tallassee high schools.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next superintendent of Tallassee City Schools,” Nolin stated. “We have a great community and school system, though I acknowledge that we have work to do.”

Nolin also holds memberships in a variety of professional and civic organizations, and he has served as an adjunct professor for Auburn University in the Department of Curriculum and Teaching since 2014.

An avid outdoorsman, Nolin is a falconer (flying Redtail Hawks) and enjoys riding horses with his family. He and his family are active members of East Tallassee Baptist Church, where he plays piano for the church praise team.

Nolin’s wife, Courtney, is a Tallassee High School alum and works as a pharmacist at the East Tallassee Pharmacy. Their children – Avery, Gaines, and Campbell – are students in the Tallassee City Schools system.

