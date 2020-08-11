Watch now: AU move-in: Freshmen express confidence in Auburn’s protocols

The closest thoughts resembling concern came from Mary Margaret Frank, a Kentucky native who was moving into her Hill dorm with help from her family.

“Yeah, I’m a little bit worried (about coronavirus), but not too worried,” said Frank, who plans to study animal sciences. “What I worry about is being sent home in 6 weeks because of COVID.”

Compliance

Auburn housing staffers know they will deal with students who refuse to wear masks or respect the other protocols. They hope to be able to educate such students and get them to do what they reasonably can to check COVID-19 spread.

“We’re telling our people to concentrate on educating students on the importance of wearing masks … that it’s a state order and campus policy,” said Maureen Young, associate director of university housing. “We’re asking people to follow all of the protocols from A Healthier U, especially telling students they need to be honest with their symptoms when taking their health screenings every morning.”

Upperclassmen Jameela Broadie and Jakayla Cunningham will be Residence Assistants in the Village this year. They’ve been thinking about what to do when students won’t respond to reason and put their masks on.