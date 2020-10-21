AU professors speak up about spring semester teaching plans

Auburn University administrators and faculty appear to be at loggerheads again over how much, or how little, discretion professors should have to teach their classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) sent a letter this week to university leadership regarding teaching plans for the Spring 2021 semester.

“We have had almost 10 months since the pandemic began, which is plenty of time to meaningfully partner with faculty for decision-making and planning. This has not adequately happened and must now occur. Faculty should be trusted to do what we know how to do best — teach — without interference and micromanagement by administrators,” the letter stated.

Provost Bill Hardgrave announced previously that most instruction would return to classrooms full-time in the spring. Any faculty member who wants to teach their class online or use a mix of in-person and online methods would need the approval of their college dean.

AAUP

The AAUP is not a union; rather, it is an advocacy group that works with the University Senate and other campus organizations on behalf of faculty.