AU students petition for breaks on out-of-state fees

The interior-design major said much of the value of her field of study comes from networking and team projects — both of which would be degraded if done online.

“Pretty much all my projects are some kind of group projects and I need feedback as soon as possible,” Sagon said. “I spoke to my fellow students and they pointed out that when we were switched online, we had to do an email if we had any questions about anything. Our professor would maybe get back that day, if not the next day, and then by the time they responded it set us back countless hours.”

That is a commonly expressed concern.

“I like being able to ask for opinions on the spot and that my professor is readily available for any questions if they arise. With online learning, if I did something wrong and asked about the problem, it was already too late ... fixing the problem could really delay my progress on the project,” said Yemiah Viniece, a Montgomery native and interior-design major who signed the petition in support of her classmates.

And they’re paying more than in-state students for the same experience.