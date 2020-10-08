 Skip to main content
AU tells students to plan for in-person classes with spring semester
AU tells students to plan for in-person classes with spring semester

Samford Hall COVID-19

Auburn University will hold most classes in person for Spring 2021, it was announced Thursday.

 O-A file photo/

Auburn University Provost Bill Hardgrave assured students Thursday afternoon that they will be back on campus in the spring.

“Auburn can safely hold a spring 2021 semester that supports in-person teaching as our primary instructional delivery method,” Hardgrave wrote in a campus email to students.

Spring 2021 will start Jan. 6, 2021, according to Hardgrave. He didn’t list dates for spring break. Rather, he said the full semester schedule would be available by mid- to late- November.

The University of Alabama announced last week that it will not have a spring break this year.

Most classes at Auburn, but not all, will be offered in-person, Hardgrave said. According to the university’s A Healthier U plan, any faculty member who wants to teach more than half of their class online will need approval from the dean of their college.

The same safety protocols in place now will stay in place, including mandatory face coverings, physical distancing and daily health checks.

“Public health scenarios are directly impacted by our level of commitment to these important safety protocols,” Hardgrave continued. “If conditions change, we will adjust our spring 2021 instructional plans accordingly.”

