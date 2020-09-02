AU trustees to look at construction, budget Friday

>> A new STEM+Ag Complex to allow the Department of Mathematics & Statistics to be relocated from Parker Hall; the Department of Geology to be relocated from Beard Eaves Memorial Coliseum, and College of Agriculture departments to be relocated from Funchess Hall. The moves would allow the departments to better collaborate in updated facilities.

The total price tag is not revealed, but the university has been approved for $36 million in state bond funding for the project.

Budget

The university’s 2020-21 budget is also on Friday’s agenda. Much like local governments and school districts, the university has more COVID-19 related variables to take into consideration when doing budgets this year – uncertainty over how long the campus can remain open, the possibility of less state aid from the Legislature next year due tax collection shortfalls, less revenue from athletics and other on-campus programming, etc.

Kelli Shomaker, vice president for Business & Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will brief trustees on the plan, which must be adopted by Oct. 1. The proposal was not included in the board packet.