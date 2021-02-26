Auburn, Alabama A&M name new director for state co-op system

Mike Phillips has been named director of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, the system run by Alabama A&M and Auburn universities to help the state’s farmers, students and others.

Phillips will begin his new role March 1. The agronomy professor has served since 2018 as Alabama Extension assistant director for agriculture, forestry and natural resource programs and as associate dean in Auburn University’s College of Agriculture.

“It is truly a high honor to be selected to serve in this capacity,” Phillips said. “The opportunity to lead in making the state a better place is very special, and I am passionate about it. Our Extension professionals are here to enhance citizens’ livelihoods and make communities a better place to live and work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“… The ongoing pandemic has taught us so many things, such as being flexible in how we deliver information, utilizing virtual platforms to reach audiences and working with our many stakeholders in continuing to extend valuable information to Alabamians.”

Auburn University President Jay Gogue said in a press release the extension found the right man to take over from Gary Lemme, who retired earlier this year after 10 years at the helm of the system.