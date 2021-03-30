Auburn alum Kenneth Kelly to deliver Auburn's spring commencement address

Eufala native and Auburn alumnus Kenneth Kelly will deliver Auburn University’s Spring Commencement address this April.

“I am humbled to deliver the commencement address to the class of 2021 in one of the greatest venues in our nation,” Kelly said in a Tuesday morning news release. “Auburn University provided a foundation for me that was life-changing, and having the opportunity to share this impact is an honor and tribute to all my family, instructors, classmates, peers and administrators who believed in me.

"My goal will be to ensure that the Class of 2021 knows that I believe in them.”

Kelly, a 1990 Auburn University electrical engineering graduate, serves as the chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank, the seventh largest African-American-controlled bank in the country, and chairman of MAC Leasing, a Michigan-based and minority-owned equipment lease financier.

Kelly currently serves on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s Advisory Committee on Community Banking, sits on the American Bankers Association Board of Directors and recently completed a three-year term on the Federal Reserve Bank’s Seventh District Community Depository Institution Advisory Council. Kelly earned his executive MBA in 1998 from the University of Alabama.