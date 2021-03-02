Auburn announces spring graduation plans for Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn’s spring commencement exercises, scheduled for April 30-May 1, will take place in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
There will be modifications because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, and contingency plans are in place depending on current health and safety guidelines and weather.
The university informed students, faculty and staff Tuesday morning of the plans of the spring graduation plans in a press release shared electronically.
In place of larger ceremonies that combine multiple colleges and schools, graduates will participate in individual college and school ceremonies in Jordan-Hare identical to the winter commencement in late 2020.
“Commencement is an important event for our students and their families, as well as our campus community,” Auburn University President Jay Gogue said in the press release Tuesday. “We have worked closely with university and public health officials to develop plans that will allow us to safely hold our ceremonies for our graduates and their families.”
Auburn University alumnus Kenneth Kelly will kick off the graduation weekend with a commencement address at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30. Kelly is a 1990 electrical engineering graduate of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and serves as chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank of Detroit, the seventh-largest African American-controlled bank in the country.
Kelly is also the Auburn Alumni Engineering Council’s current chair, the first African American to hold the position.
Open to all graduates and families, the event will also recognize the spring marshals and include the formal conferral of degrees by the Board of Trustees.
The commencement address will be immediately followed by the Graduate School ceremony, with guests seated in the stands to allow for physical distancing and access to Pat Dye Field limited to master’s and doctoral graduates and guests only.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, the university will host 10 undergraduate ceremonies at assigned times throughout the day. Each ceremony will include brief remarks by the dean, followed by the student processionals. All graduates will receive a copy of the Auburn Creed and pose for an official university photograph alongside their names displayed on the video board.
Times and further information for each college are available on the commencement website. All ceremonies will be livestreamed on the commencement website for those unable to attend or who have health concerns.
Plans for the spring ceremonies come as the university continues to monitor health scenarios associated with COVID-19. All graduates and guests are required to adhere to all safety protocols, posted on the commencement website. Guests should enter the stadium through Gates 5-8 and may sit in sections 24–34 to allow for physical distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available and easily accessible to all students and guests.
Contingency plans have been developed in the event of changes to existing COVID-19 regulations or severe weather. These plans include continuing the ceremonies if light rain occurs, adjusting the schedule as needed, and in the event of inclement weather, transitioning the ceremonies to Auburn Arena where they will be livestreamed without guests.
On Monday, May 3, the university will host ceremonies in Auburn Arena for graduates from the Harrison School of Pharmacy at 1 p.m. and the College of Veterinary Medicine at 6 p.m.
For questions regarding commencement, please email commencement@auburn.edu.