Auburn announces spring graduation plans for Jordan-Hare Stadium

Kelly is also the Auburn Alumni Engineering Council’s current chair, the first African American to hold the position.

Open to all graduates and families, the event will also recognize the spring marshals and include the formal conferral of degrees by the Board of Trustees.

The commencement address will be immediately followed by the Graduate School ceremony, with guests seated in the stands to allow for physical distancing and access to Pat Dye Field limited to master’s and doctoral graduates and guests only.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, the university will host 10 undergraduate ceremonies at assigned times throughout the day. Each ceremony will include brief remarks by the dean, followed by the student processionals. All graduates will receive a copy of the Auburn Creed and pose for an official university photograph alongside their names displayed on the video board.

Times and further information for each college are available on the commencement website. All ceremonies will be livestreamed on the commencement website for those unable to attend or who have health concerns.