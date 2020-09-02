Auburn assures no plans to shut down campus, says doubling of new cases was expected

The number of Auburn University students who self-reported positive COVID-19 tests last week to the university more than doubled from the previous week, though the university says it has no plans of shutting down campus.
Auburn University reported that 490 students and eight employees self-reported positive COVID-19 test results from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. An additional 18 students at the Auburn University airport and one at the Shell Fisheries also self reported positive tests.
Auburn University changed how it's calculating the total number of cases among its campus community. Data provided Tuesday represents individuals who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.
The previous week's total number of cases came from the number of individuals who were tested at the Auburn University Medical Clinic and those who self-reported positive tests to the med clinic.
The Opelika-Auburn News reached out to Auburn University to obtain testing statistics from the Auburn University Medical Clinic from last week. An Auburn University spokesman released the following statement:
"Auburn University is releasing the self-reported positive cases for the past week that can be 100 percent verified as being a student, faculty or staff member of Auburn," Preston Sparks, Auburn University spokesman, said. "Many of those self-reported cases could likely represent medical clinic patients, but there is currently not a good process for determining any such crossover because medical clinic cases can also involve community patients from outside of the Auburn campus.
"Therefore, we are only releasing self-reported cases, but we hope to soon also provide sentinel testing data when it becomes available after Labor Day. This random testing of a percentage of our students and employees on a weekly basis will provide a snapshot of the degree to which the COVID-19 virus is circulating among our population."
A popular Instagram account with 33,000 followers shared a sentiment during the weekend among students instructing each other to not report their COVID-19 results to Auburn University because they feel it would lead to campus closing similar to the spring.
The Opelika-Auburn News asked Auburn University about social media posts like the one mentioned above and were told students are required to self-report cases. It remains unclear how Auburn plans to enforce that requirement, but Sparks said it is “crucial” for students to self-report.
“Auburn has no plans to shut down campus,” Sparks said. “Auburn requires the campus community to self-report COVID-19 to accurately measure the pandemic in our community. This is crucial in our efforts to keep transmission rates down and to ensure a successful fall semester.”
Auburn University Medical Clinic director Dr. Fred Kam said in a social media video on the university’s accounts that the number of new cases on campus was expected.
“Last week we had over 500 people confirmed tested positive for COVID,” Kam said. “Again, not unexpected. In fact, my expectation was going to be over 700, so it was better than expected.
“These are relatively young, healthy people, and they’re going to socialize. They’ve done that and we’ve gone through two to three weeks of them interacting with each other, not always taking all the preventative measures and not taking all the preventative measures, something that we keep pushing and educating about. But it’s a challenge."
Kam added that there have been no hospitalizations related to Auburn University cases so far.
“We expected not to see many hospitalizations,” he said. “So far we have seen none related to COVID and we hope that that’s specific expectation continues.”
There have been 1,043 cumulative cases on Auburn’s main campus since March 16, according to university data.
Auburn University told the Opelika-Auburn News that it still has available space in its isolation and quarantine housing.
“We do understand that many of our students prefer to quarantine at home, and we encourage this if that is what they prefer,” Sparks said.
Auburn University reported that 202 students and five employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21. The university also reported a 4 percent positivity rate among re-entry tests.
Kam said he expects to see multiple spikes in COVID-19 cases during the school year.
“The expected trend is when you put as many people as we have students coming back together, the expectation is that there will be a spike, an ongoing increase in numbers and that’s to be expected,” Kam said.
🩺@AUMedClinic Director Fred Kam offers the latest update on #Auburn's latest COVID-19 positive case numbers.#AHealthierU pic.twitter.com/niE4XgLw5E— Auburn University (@AuburnU) September 1, 2020
SEC schools
Auburn University is updating its COVID-19 numbers weekly on Tuesdays, but other SEC schools have taken different approaches.
The University of Alabama is releasing weekly COVID-19 updates similar to Auburn University. The school reported 481 positive student and four employee COVID-19 cases from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27.
Alabama is also releasing its occupancy of isolation space for COVID-19 positive students on its online COVID-19 database. The University of Alabama had about 36 percent occupancy of its isolation space.
Mississippi State University is releasing testing numbers of students and employees almost daily showing the total number of those tested, number of positive cases and number of tests still pending. The university’s reporting chart looks back over the past 14 days.
Mississippi State is also posting the number of students using its isolation/quarantine facilities.
The University of Mississippi has a COVID-19 dashboard that includes a daily summary of active COVID-19 cases, active campus outbreaks, confirmed cases by test site, status of COVID-19 supplies, isolation and quarantine space, new confirmed cases reported by day and more.
Local cases
Lee County saw a decline in new COVID-19 cases from Sunday’s total. The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed 35 new virus cases Monday in the county, a 67 case decrease from the new cases confirmed Sunday, according to data.
There were 3,395 confirmed cases in Lee County and 49 reported deaths. The county is averaging about 40 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past two weeks, according to ADPH data.
ADPH confirmed two cases in Chambers County, four in Macon County, five in Russell County and two in Tallapoosa County on Monday. There were 874 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 399 in Macon County, 1,553 in Russell County and 931 in Tallapoosa County as of Tuesday evening, according to ADPH.
The following is the average number of new cases confirmed in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 2
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 8
- Tallapoosa County — 3
There were 118,134 confirmed cases and 2,102 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Tuesday night, according to ADPH.
Of the 2,102 reported deaths, 39 are from Chambers County, 17 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 81 from Tallapoosa County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.