Auburn assures no plans to shut down campus, says doubling of new cases was expected

“Last week we had over 500 people confirmed tested positive for COVID,” Kam said. “Again, not unexpected. In fact, my expectation was going to be over 700, so it was better than expected.

“These are relatively young, healthy people, and they’re going to socialize. They’ve done that and we’ve gone through two to three weeks of them interacting with each other, not always taking all the preventative measures and not taking all the preventative measures, something that we keep pushing and educating about. But it’s a challenge."

Kam added that there have been no hospitalizations related to Auburn University cases so far.

“We expected not to see many hospitalizations,” he said. “So far we have seen none related to COVID and we hope that that’s specific expectation continues.”

There have been 1,043 cumulative cases on Auburn’s main campus since March 16, according to university data.

Auburn University told the Opelika-Auburn News that it still has available space in its isolation and quarantine housing.

“We do understand that many of our students prefer to quarantine at home, and we encourage this if that is what they prefer,” Sparks said.