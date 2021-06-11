Auburn Board of Trustees approves more hot water for Quad dorms, airport expansion

The Auburn University Board of Trustees met Friday morning at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center to approve campus construction projects, among other agenda items.

The board gave its approval for the $13.5 million facelift of the Quad’s Harper and Broun halls, the first of the Quad dormitories to be renovated.

The work includes the renovation of 51,510 square feet of existing interior and exterior space and replacing mechanical, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems – including improved availability of hot water – and new furnishings and fixtures. All doors and windows would be replaced, too.

Phase 1 will be financed by funds from Campus Housing and University Repair and Renovations. Associate Vice President for Facilities Dan King gave a presentation on the project at Friday’s meeting.

Outgoing President Pro-Tem Wayne Smith asked if landscaping would be associated with the project, citing a preference for “consistency” with construction projects on campus.

Associate Vice President of Planning Design & Construction Simon Yendle said he would check into the landscaping plans associated with the project.