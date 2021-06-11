Auburn Board of Trustees approves more hot water for Quad dorms, airport expansion

The Auburn University Board of Trustees met Friday morning at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center to approve campus construction projects, among other agenda items.
The board gave its approval for the $13.5 million facelift of the Quad’s Harper and Broun halls, the first of the Quad dormitories to be renovated.
The work includes the renovation of 51,510 square feet of existing interior and exterior space and replacing mechanical, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems – including improved availability of hot water – and new furnishings and fixtures. All doors and windows would be replaced, too.
Phase 1 will be financed by funds from Campus Housing and University Repair and Renovations. Associate Vice President for Facilities Dan King gave a presentation on the project at Friday’s meeting.
Outgoing President Pro-Tem Wayne Smith asked if landscaping would be associated with the project, citing a preference for “consistency” with construction projects on campus.
Associate Vice President of Planning Design & Construction Simon Yendle said he would check into the landscaping plans associated with the project.
New dorms are to be built adjacent to the Quad in order to shutter the dorms on The Hill on the south end of campus. The university has leased the 160 Ross student apartment complex to house students displaced from The Hill while the new campus housing is under construction.
Airport
Trustees also approved two expansion items related to the Auburn University Regional Airport. The $8.7 million Aviation Education facility is nearing completion, and an expansion of the maintenance hanger and the construction of an airport T-hanger were approved by the board Friday.
The maintenance hangar expansion will add office space and make more room for maintenance work.
King said the aircraft management program is twice as big as three years ago when the facility was built.
The added T-hangar, or a structure providing protective storage for typically smaller aircraft, is planned to consist of 10 aircraft bays to be leased to commercial or private aircraft owners.
The project will be paid for by an Alabama Department of Transportation grant and general funds from the university. Garver, LLC will complete the project.
Other business
The board elected trustee Bob Dumas as its next president pro tempore, a two-year leadership position. Trustees thanked outgoing president pro tempore Wayne Smith for his leadership.
The trustees approved of Independent Auditors for Fiscal Year ended September 30, 2021.