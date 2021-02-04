Auburn board to consider whether to approve $91.9 million football performance center and sell land in Montgomery

Building and real estate are on the agenda for Friday’s Auburn University Board of Trustees meeting.

The biggest item appears to be final approval for construction of a $91.9 million football performance center, which has been in the planning stages since the fall of 2019.

The 233,000-square-foot center will include a 138,100-square-foot operations building, a 95,300-square-foot indoor practice facility and two full-sized, natural turf football practice fields at the corner of Samford Avenue and Biggio Drive.

The center was designed jointly by the HOK Architects of Kansas City and Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood of Montgomery. The firms previously teamed up for Clemson University's football operations center. HOK has also worked on similar projects at Florida, Northwestern, Georgia and Ohio State.

The project will be financed by university bonds, and the debt will be serviced by Athletics Department revenues. The department has suffered over $60 million in losses since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

In other business, the trustees will consider whether or not to sell $2.8 million of university property in Montgomery.