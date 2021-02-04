Auburn board to consider whether to approve $91.9 million football performance center and sell land in Montgomery

Building and real estate are on the agenda for Friday’s Auburn University Board of Trustees meeting.
The biggest item appears to be final approval for construction of a $91.9 million football performance center, which has been in the planning stages since the fall of 2019.
The 233,000-square-foot center will include a 138,100-square-foot operations building, a 95,300-square-foot indoor practice facility and two full-sized, natural turf football practice fields at the corner of Samford Avenue and Biggio Drive.
The center was designed jointly by the HOK Architects of Kansas City and Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood of Montgomery. The firms previously teamed up for Clemson University's football operations center. HOK has also worked on similar projects at Florida, Northwestern, Georgia and Ohio State.
The project will be financed by university bonds, and the debt will be serviced by Athletics Department revenues. The department has suffered over $60 million in losses since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
In other business, the trustees will consider whether or not to sell $2.8 million of university property in Montgomery.
Carl Stockton, chancellor of Auburn University at Montgomery, has notified the board that the three empty parcels – 1.15 acres adjacent to the Hyundai plant, 5.6 acres around the corner from the plant on U.S. 331 and a 22-acre commercial development site on U.S. 80 – could be attractive to potential buyers.
“These sites are located in areas that are being commercially developed, and their proximity to I-65 and I-85 may yield interesting offers from a variety of businesses,” Stockton noted in recent memo to the board.
“Given the nature of the sites and that possible purchasers include sophisticated commercial and retail businesses, it is likely that marketing them through an appropriate broker will result in better purchase opportunities than if advertised through an ordinary auction or bid process.”
Stockton added that state law allows the university to list the land with a licensed real estate broker, if the university decides it can get better prices going that way rather than putting up the parcels for auction.
Also on the agenda are other construction updates and degree changes.
The board's business agenda normally requires two days of meetings, but this quarterly gathering will only be one day. Trustees meet via Zoom starting at 9 a.m. and should run through noon. It can be watched online at https://auburn.zoom.us/j/89578535630.