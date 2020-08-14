Auburn city planners look to cap size of future student housing developments

Auburn may reduce how many beds developers can pack into future housing developments for university students, according to proposals from city planning staff.
Commission members met Thursday afternoon in a work session with Planning Director Forrest Cotton and staff to discuss next steps in regulating the recent surge in student apartments.
Downtown
The first change would limit developers to 170 beds in new buildings directly north of campus, down from the current maximum of 255 beds. New buildings on the south and east sides of downtown would be capped at 85 beds.
The changes are meant to discourage private builders from pitching the larger scale developments that have popped up recently, such as the Hub and Uncommon Auburn.
“It should lead to less development because it’s going to become less economical and less viable,” said Cotton. “It would stymie a lot of those large scale developments … and it would have zero negative impact on the city.”
Commissioners welcomed the idea.
“Personally, I think it’s important to do this for our community, for the health and safety benefits,” said Warren McCord.
Neighborhoods
The second change would prohibit developers from putting small student apartment buildings in the neighborhoods north of downtown. This proposal didn’t go over quite as well with commissioners, but it still drew some support.
“I’m not necessarily in favor of totally banning it, but maybe we can figure out how to do it and protect single-family dwelling values?” said Jana Jager.
Jager said row houses with fewer beds might work.
Marcus Marshall echoed Jager, saying he was leery of ruling out smaller development altogether. He thought leaving room to work with developers from project to project would be better.
“Having it be conditional makes me a little more comfortable,” said Marshall.
Commissioners agreed to have public hearings on the changes at their Sept. 10 meeting. McCord pointed out that the measures can always be tabled for further study, if need be.
Assistant City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch told the commissioners that the current student housing moratorium would expire soon, but she was confident the city council would extend it to the end of the year to give planners more time to settle on the new rules.
