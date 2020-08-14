Auburn city planners look to cap size of future student housing developments

Auburn may reduce how many beds developers can pack into future housing developments for university students, according to proposals from city planning staff.

Commission members met Thursday afternoon in a work session with Planning Director Forrest Cotton and staff to discuss next steps in regulating the recent surge in student apartments.

Downtown

The first change would limit developers to 170 beds in new buildings directly north of campus, down from the current maximum of 255 beds. New buildings on the south and east sides of downtown would be capped at 85 beds.

The changes are meant to discourage private builders from pitching the larger scale developments that have popped up recently, such as the Hub and Uncommon Auburn.

“It should lead to less development because it’s going to become less economical and less viable,” said Cotton. “It would stymie a lot of those large scale developments … and it would have zero negative impact on the city.”

Commissioners welcomed the idea.

“Personally, I think it’s important to do this for our community, for the health and safety benefits,” said Warren McCord.