Auburn City Schools announces a dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases after first week of school

Auburn City Schools recorded 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the first week of school, the school system said Sunday.

As a result, the school system has required 37 students and staff to complete a 10-day quarantine due to the potential of close contact exposure with those who had tested positive for the virus, the school system said.

ACS Public Relations Coordinator Daniel Chesser said the first week report of COVID-19 cases last year included nine positive cases along with 112 students or staff who had to quarantine.

The school system is asking parents and guardians to screen their children daily for symptoms of the virus and keep them home if they show any signs of illness.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As students and teachers continue to practice preventative measures through the use of masks/facial coverings, social distancing, and proper hand hygiene at school, we ask that parents and guardians remain the first line of defense with daily screenings of symptoms related to COVID-19,” the school system said in a statement. “Students with symptoms of illness should stay home and will be excused from school.”