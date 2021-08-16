Auburn City Schools announces a dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases after first week of school

Auburn City Schools recorded 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the first week of school, the school system said Sunday.
As a result, the school system has required 37 students and staff to complete a 10-day quarantine due to the potential of close contact exposure with those who had tested positive for the virus, the school system said.
ACS Public Relations Coordinator Daniel Chesser said the first week report of COVID-19 cases last year included nine positive cases along with 112 students or staff who had to quarantine.
The school system is asking parents and guardians to screen their children daily for symptoms of the virus and keep them home if they show any signs of illness.
“As students and teachers continue to practice preventative measures through the use of masks/facial coverings, social distancing, and proper hand hygiene at school, we ask that parents and guardians remain the first line of defense with daily screenings of symptoms related to COVID-19,” the school system said in a statement. “Students with symptoms of illness should stay home and will be excused from school.”
According to guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health in its back to school plans for the 2021-2022 school year, those who test positive for COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test result, go for 24 hours without a fever or taking fever-reducing medications and experience symptom improvement before returning from isolation.
Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, ACS informed individuals who had close contact with COVID-19-positive cases, with close contact being defined as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for over 15 minutes within a 24-hour period.
However, in a classroom setting, the close contact definition excludes those who were 3 feet or more from the infected person if they were both engaged in the correct and consistent use of a mask or face covering and other prevention strategies were utilized in the school, including physical distancing and increased ventilation, according to the ADPH’s return to school guidance plan.