Auburn City Schools board meets Tuesday
The Auburn City Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Auburn Junior High School auditorium.

Auburn City Schools has asked for $524,590 in federal coronavirus relief funding allocated to the Lee County Commission for more money to improve the remote learning experience for students working from home.

The board will review that request, which the Lee County Commission approved last week. The commission also approved help for Opelika City Schools and Lee County Schools.

Also on the agenda:

• Superintendent Cristen Herring will provide an update on COVID-19 information.

• Approval of personnel items such as resignations, retirement, leave requests, transfer/additional employment and employment.

The Auburn Junior High School auditorium is located at 405 S. Dean Rd.

