Auburn City School's opening plan for fall resembles pre-pandemic times

Preparations continue for Auburn City Schools as students, families and educators gear up for the fall semester, which, for many local students, will resemble pre-pandemic times.
Fall 2021 school operations, after-hour events and transportation, among other procedures, are detailed for the upcoming year in a two-page document titled "ACS School Opening Plan" found on the district’s website.
Traditional, in-school learning is the only option available for Auburn City Schools students in grades K-8, according to the document. The virtual school option is only available to students 9-12.
Alabama Connecting Classrooms, Educators and Students Statewide (ACCESS), the state’s distance learning initiative, is the platform for virtual learning courses at Auburn City Schools. ACCESS-created protocols will be followed for testing within individual courses, but students must participate in all in-person required state testing events.
Section 14 of the Auburn City Schools Board of Education's manual describes the board's policy on virtual school.
Elementary after-school programs will operate using traditional schedules and activities, and after-hours activities and athletic events will not impose any seating and spacing restrictions.
Hand sanitizer will be available in schools and on all buses, which will be operating as normal.
And while on school busses, students will follow seating protocols established by bus drivers and, weather permitting, windows and roof hatches will be opened to keep fresh air circulating.
Public schools are no longer responsible for contact tracing due to exposure to COVID-19, according to the document. Alabama Department of Public Health will be notifying all close contacts directly and provide instructions related to quarantine or isolation.
Schools will proceed with normal hours of operations unless otherwise notified by Auburn City Schools, and check-in and check-out procedures will be communicated in individual school handbooks.
Visitors will be allowed to schools, checking in at the specific school’s front office.
School libraries will be open to students, and elementary students will travel to art, music and computer classes.
Water fountains are going to be accessible during the day; however, students are encouraged to bring water bottles.
The first student day for the 2021-2022 school year is Aug. 10 and the last student day is May 26. That follows the first student day for 2020-2021 on Aug. 10 and May 20 and the first day of school on Aug. 8 and May 21 for the 2019-2020 school year.
The full 2021-2022 school calendar can be found at Auburn City School's website at auburnschools.org.