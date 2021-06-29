Auburn City School's opening plan for fall resembles pre-pandemic times

Hand sanitizer will be available in schools and on all buses, which will be operating as normal.

And while on school busses, students will follow seating protocols established by bus drivers and, weather permitting, windows and roof hatches will be opened to keep fresh air circulating.

Public schools are no longer responsible for contact tracing due to exposure to COVID-19, according to the document. Alabama Department of Public Health will be notifying all close contacts directly and provide instructions related to quarantine or isolation.

Schools will proceed with normal hours of operations unless otherwise notified by Auburn City Schools, and check-in and check-out procedures will be communicated in individual school handbooks.

Visitors will be allowed to schools, checking in at the specific school’s front office.

School libraries will be open to students, and elementary students will travel to art, music and computer classes.

Water fountains are going to be accessible during the day; however, students are encouraged to bring water bottles.