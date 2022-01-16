 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn City Schools reinstates masks as COVID cases rise
  • Updated
Auburn board of education

Several Auburn City School parents came to the board of education meeting Tuesday night to voice their strong opinions against the possibility of reinstating the masks requirement.

 LAUREN JOHNSON

Students, faculty and staff in the Auburn City Schools system will be required to wear masks again after the district reported a continued increase in COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The district reported there were 493 confirmed cases among students, faculty and staff at its campuses the first full week of classes from Jan. 10-14. Additionally, 429 students received notice of potential COVID-19 exposure.

These numbers are a sharp increase from the 154 cases reported and the 92 exposure notices during the week of Jan. 3-7 when students and faculty returned to schools.

The latest data marks a record number of COVID-19 cases in the district during a one-week period.

At its Nov. 1 meeting, Auburn City Board of Education members agreed to reinstate the mask requirement if 0.5% of the district's 10,400 student, faculty and staff population was confirmed positive for COVID-19. As such, the numbers this week surpass that threshold.

At the board's most recent meeting on Jan. 11, discussion of reintroducing the requirement drew ire from some parents of ACS students, who voiced their views that students and parents should be able to choose whether to wear a mask.

 

