Auburn City Schools reports 79 positive COVID-19 cases during second week of school

Auburn City Schools reported 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the school system announced Sunday.

Along with the 79 confirmed cases from Aug. 16-20, the school system also said that 124 students received notice of possible exposure at school.

The number of reported cases marks a big jump from the schools’ 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases during its first week from Aug. 10-13, which led to a 10-day quarantine for 37 students and staff.

While COVID-19 cases continue to go up, school officials are continuing to urge parents and guardians to monitor their children for any signs of COVID-19 and keep them home from school should they exhibit any symptoms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As students and teachers continue to practice preventative measures, we ask that parents and guardians remain the first line of defense with daily screenings of symptoms related to COVID-19,” the school system said in a statement. “Students with symptoms of illness should stay home and will be excused from school.”