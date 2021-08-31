 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn City Schools reports 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases during third week of school
0 Comments
top story

Auburn City Schools reports 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases during third week of school

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Back-to-School 2020 (copy)

In this August 2020 file photo, students prepare to leave Auburn High School in Auburn.

 OA News file photo

Auburn City Schools reported 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health during its third week of school, the school system announced Sunday.

Along with the 93 confirmed cases from Aug. 23-27, the school system also said that 109 students received notice of possible exposure at school.

The number of reported cases marks an increase from the schools’ 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases during its first week and the reporting of 79 cases during its second week.

Opelika City Schools reported 68 cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health during its third week as of Aug. 27, according to the ADPH.

Statewide, 4,337 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the state health department last week, though only 52 out of 143 school districts are reporting their numbers, according to the ADPH.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While COVID-19 cases continue to go up, Auburn school officials are urging parents and guardians to monitor their children for any signs of COVID-19 and keep them home from school should they exhibit any symptoms.

“As students and teachers continue to practice preventative measures, we ask that parents and guardians remain the first line of defense with daily screenings of symptoms related to COVID-19,” the school system said in a statement. “Students with symptoms of illness should stay home and will be excused from school.”

According to guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health in its back-to-school plans for the 2021-2022 school year, those who test positive for COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test result, go for 24 hours without a fever or taking fever-reducing medications and experience symptom improvement before returning from isolation.

Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, ACS informed individuals who had close contact with COVID-19-positive cases, with close contact being defined as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for over 15 minutes within a 24-hour period.

However, in a classroom setting, the close contact definition excludes those who were 3 feet or more from the infected person if they were both engaged in the correct and consistent use of a mask or face covering and other prevention strategies were utilized in the school, including physical distancing and increased ventilation, according to the ADPH’s return to school guidance plan

A ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert