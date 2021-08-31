Auburn City Schools reports 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases during third week of school

Auburn City Schools reported 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health during its third week of school, the school system announced Sunday.

Along with the 93 confirmed cases from Aug. 23-27, the school system also said that 109 students received notice of possible exposure at school.

The number of reported cases marks an increase from the schools’ 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases during its first week and the reporting of 79 cases during its second week.

Opelika City Schools reported 68 cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health during its third week as of Aug. 27, according to the ADPH.

Statewide, 4,337 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the state health department last week, though only 52 out of 143 school districts are reporting their numbers, according to the ADPH.

While COVID-19 cases continue to go up, Auburn school officials are urging parents and guardians to monitor their children for any signs of COVID-19 and keep them home from school should they exhibit any symptoms.