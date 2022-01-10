Auburn City Schools reports record high weekly COVID-19 cases, with potential return of masks

Auburn City Schools is evaluating whether to reinstate its previous mask requirement as the district reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a one-week period since the school year began in August. Faculty returned to school on Wednesday, with students back in class on Thursday.
The school district reported on social media that there were 154 confirmed cases among students, faculty and staff the week of Jan. 3-7, with 92 students receiving word of potential exposure at school.
On Nov. 1, the Auburn City Board of Education rescinded the mask requirement under a condition that it could be reintroduced if greater than 0.5% of its 10,400 students, faculty and staff were confirmed as having COVID-19 in a single week. This means if 52 additional cases are confirmed this week, masks will be required again starting Jan. 18, according to Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for ACS.
“Ever since we rolled it back Nov. 1, the option to wear (masks) is still there, and they’ve always been required on school buses per the U.S. Department of Transportation’s rules and regulations,” Chesser said. “If you’re paying attention to the numbers with the hospital and statewide numbers, I think you’ll start to see a lot more people wearing masks in the community than maybe you saw a month ago, so that just goes right along with the same scenario for the school system as well.”
In the first half of the school year, Auburn City Schools reported 12 COVID-19 cases the first week of classes from Aug. 10-13 and saw a peak of 93 COVID-19 cases the week of Aug. 23-27. Last week was well above that peak, but Chesser said the district is “making every effort to keep schools open and kids learning” and does not plan on shifting back to hybrid or remote instruction this semester.
“We kind of saw a lot of the detriment with virtual learning; it works for some students, and it doesn’t for others,” he said. “(Per) the achievement goals of the Alabama State Department of Education, there was some learning loss in the 2020-21 school year that can be directly correlated to remote learning.”
Chesser said some COVID safety precautions remain in place this semester, like social distancing and waves of students being sent to cafeterias to pick up prepackaged lunches. He said Auburn City Schools has “been working very hard” this year to hire substitute teachers in the event any full-time teachers test positive for COVID-19 and noted some substitutes have taken more long-term roles.
Also, the district is continuing to seek additional bus drivers to fully staff its fleet of 100 buses.
“We’re only down a couple but that’s all it takes to turn things out of whack and have one or two routes canceled for the day,” Chesser said. “The selling point on that position is part-time employment with full-time benefits.”
Pay for bus drivers ranges from $18.22-25.72 per hour based on driving experience, according to Chesser, and the job comes with paid training, sick and personal leave and health insurance eligibility. Those interested can call 334-887-2100 to learn more.
ACS will continue to post weekly COVID-19 updates on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AuburnCityEdu and Twitter at www.twitter.com/AuburnCityEdu.