Auburn City Schools reports record high weekly COVID-19 cases, with potential return of masks

In the first half of the school year, Auburn City Schools reported 12 COVID-19 cases the first week of classes from Aug. 10-13 and saw a peak of 93 COVID-19 cases the week of Aug. 23-27. Last week was well above that peak, but Chesser said the district is “making every effort to keep schools open and kids learning” and does not plan on shifting back to hybrid or remote instruction this semester.

“We kind of saw a lot of the detriment with virtual learning; it works for some students, and it doesn’t for others,” he said. “(Per) the achievement goals of the Alabama State Department of Education, there was some learning loss in the 2020-21 school year that can be directly correlated to remote learning.”

Chesser said some COVID safety precautions remain in place this semester, like social distancing and waves of students being sent to cafeterias to pick up prepackaged lunches. He said Auburn City Schools has “been working very hard” this year to hire substitute teachers in the event any full-time teachers test positive for COVID-19 and noted some substitutes have taken more long-term roles.

Also, the district is continuing to seek additional bus drivers to fully staff its fleet of 100 buses.