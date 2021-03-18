Auburn City Schools to add 10th elementary school; bid approved by Board of Education

The Auburn City Schools Board of Education gave its approval for a new north Auburn elementary school construction bid Tuesday night, the first of many steps in building the new facility.

Auburn City Schools Superintendent Christen Herring recommended approval of the $17.729 million bid by Baggette Construction, Inc. of Decatur for the new elementary school project, which the Auburn City School Board granted at its March 16 regular meeting.

With the award of the bid, work at the site is expected to begin summer 2021, followed by an anticipated completion in May 2022, in time for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year in August.

“You’ll start to see some movement over the summer as far as clearing land and getting construction started,” Daniel Chesser, Auburn City Schools public relations coordinator, said after the meeting. “A school of that size can be built within the year.”

The 72,000-square-foot property located east of North Donahue Drive and south of Farmville Road will be built to hold up to 600 students, easing capacity issues at Auburn City Schools’ nine existing elementary schools and accommodating the school district’s predicted growth.