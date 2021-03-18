Auburn City Schools to add 10th elementary school; bid approved by Board of Education

The Auburn City Schools Board of Education gave its approval for a new north Auburn elementary school construction bid Tuesday night, the first of many steps in building the new facility.
Auburn City Schools Superintendent Christen Herring recommended approval of the $17.729 million bid by Baggette Construction, Inc. of Decatur for the new elementary school project, which the Auburn City School Board granted at its March 16 regular meeting.
With the award of the bid, work at the site is expected to begin summer 2021, followed by an anticipated completion in May 2022, in time for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year in August.
“You’ll start to see some movement over the summer as far as clearing land and getting construction started,” Daniel Chesser, Auburn City Schools public relations coordinator, said after the meeting. “A school of that size can be built within the year.”
The 72,000-square-foot property located east of North Donahue Drive and south of Farmville Road will be built to hold up to 600 students, easing capacity issues at Auburn City Schools’ nine existing elementary schools and accommodating the school district’s predicted growth.
“Typically, you want to keep your elementary schools at around 500 students, so that was the need for building another school, because we’re reaching that capacity at all our other nine elementary schools,” Chesser said. “Opening a 10th will help us stay within that window.”
The full program is scheduled to be completed in 22 months, as noted in Auburn City School’s 2028 Master Plan. A storm shelter is included in the mock plans.
A name for the school, currently referred to as the new elementary school on Farmville Road, will be determined by a committee of principals, employees, parents and community stakeholders formed at a later date.
The building design has yet to be seen, but the layout will mimic the nine current Auburn City Schools elementary schools, Chesser said.
“If you look at any of our elementary schools built in the last 20, 25 years, they have a very similar layout,” Chesser said. “While there will be some variations, that is the basic layout we have chosen to go with for our elementary schools.”
Additional details regarding the new elementary school will be shared in the coming months.