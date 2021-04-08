Auburn City Schools to finish 2020-2021 school year with continued mask requirement

Students and employees at Auburn City Schools will continue to wear masks for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

Addressing the soon-to-be-lifted statewide mask mandate that expires Friday, April 9, Auburn City Schools announced on Wednesday morning the continuation of facial coverings during the school day. The announcement shared on the district’s social media begins with the phrase ‘Finishing the school year strong.’

The final student day of the 2020-2021 school year is May 20, 41 days away.

“We will continue to follow practical guidelines that are appropriate for student and staff health needs as we finish this school year,” the post reads.

The move is in line with the Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved “Return to Learning” plan, according to the district.

