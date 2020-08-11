Auburn City Schools welcomes first day of class

The 2020-21 school year kicked off Monday, with students filling buses and classrooms throughout Auburn City Schools.

“Aside from everyone wearing a mask, it seemed like another first day of school,” said district spokesman Daniel Chesser, who spent the day going school-to-school. “Everything has gone smooth today, as far as I know.”

The continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were evident, as noted above. The district began the year with some students in classrooms, and others learning via remote as they did at the end of the spring semester — whichever option parents choose.

"I could not have been more proud of our students and teachers for embracing many new routines on the first day of school,” said superintendent Cristen Herring in a statement to the Opelika-Auburn News. “It was a good day in ACS. We are excited to be in school.”

Opelika, other schools

Opelika City Schools reopen Wednesday, also with a mix of online and in-person classes. Parents with issues around getting their children logged into classes from home should visit sites.google.com/opelikaschools.org/tech-parent-academy.

Lee-Scott Academy is scheduled to open its doors Tuesday.