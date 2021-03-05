Auburn contractor wins bid for AU football center

An Auburn-based contractor will build Auburn University's new $64.6 million football performance center.

Rabren General Contractors won the contract over three other bidders, university officials announced Friday. The 233,400-square-foot facility will include 138,100-square feet for football operations, a 95,300-square-foot indoor practice facility and two full-sized, natural turf football practice fields.

The Auburn University Board of Trustees approved a $91.9 million plan for the site. located on the old Hutsell Track on the corner of West Samford Avenue and Wire Road.

“The site is prepped and ready for construction,” said David Bess, campus architect and design lead for the Football Performance Center, in a press release. “The building contract with Rabren is being finalized, and we should be starting construction the first weeks of March. The project’s design team and site work contractors have worked hard to meet our deadlines to date. We had an aggressive schedule that was met, and we will maintain this momentum as we start work with Rabren.”