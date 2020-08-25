Auburn cuts size of student gatherings through Oct. 10

Auburn University announced Tuesday night it is limiting all in-person gatherings to no more than 50 people, while the senior vice president of student affairs cautioned that the semester on campus is in danger amid the spread of COVID-19.

“Simply put, if a segment of our community continues to disregard physical distancing, wearing face coverings and avoiding large gatherings, we will likely be unable to complete the semester on campus,” Bobby Woodard warned in an email blast to those on campus.

“To help us on the path to success, the university is limiting all in-person gatherings to no more than 50 people, effective Aug. 24 through Oct. 10,” his announcement continued. “Previously approved events or gatherings must also be limited to 50 people.”

Woodard’s missive came on heels of another weekend of students packing bars in downtown Auburn and a spike in reported COVID-19 cases on campus. The university has also opened two quarantine dorms on the Hill to isolate students who test positive for the virus, and they were at about 40 percent capacity Monday.