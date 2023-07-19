With the school year drawing near, Auburn senior defensive back DJ James will give back to the Auburn-Opelika community with his Back to School Bookbag Giveaway.

The event will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Opelika’s Covington Recreation Center at 213 Carver Ave. The senior cornerback will be providing book bags and other school supplies to students in need ahead of the 2023-2024 academic year.

“In an effort to giveback and assist the cities of Auburn and Opelika, I am providing book bags and school supplies to students,” James said in a post on his Twitter account. “Truly thankful I am in a position to help!”

The event will be sponsored by McRae Sports, Sprayground, the Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama and Lidl.

This event will be held two days after James’ new teammate Elijah McAllister hosts his own giveaway. Elijah McAllister’s Back to School Drive is also set for this week and anyone interested in helping out can send donations to the foundation.