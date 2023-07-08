Auburn defensive lineman Elijah McAllister and his charity organization will host a Back to School Drive on July 20.

School supplies and backpacks will be available for children in need from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama. Everyone can enjoy food, games and tips from student athletes.

The Elijah McAllister “All Four One and One For All” foundation will be accepting donations for the event on its website.

“Helping people was always something I’ve had a passion for doing, because I believe no one gets anywhere alone ‘it takes a village,’” McAllister said on the foundation’s website. “I’m so excited to continue to work to make the world a better place through this foundation with the help of many others. I am excited for everyone involved to help make a positive impact on the world.

McAllister is a junior defensive end who transferred to Auburn from Vanderbilt during the offseason. He joined Hugh Freeze’s led squad during his first year as coach. McAllister started the charity during his time with the Commodores and has carried it with him during the transition to the Plains.

McAllister said starting the foundation was a way for him to “centralize my passions and use my platform as a football player to do so.” The foundation strives to foster a strong and vibrant community by developing youth from all cultural backgrounds while also basing growth on religious principles.

“All Four One and One For All” seeks to be a leader in the community by partnering with organizations to provide equitable access to resources and opportunities for those in need. They also provide assistance to families and individuals.

The Elijah McAllister’s foundation held its second annual youth football camp on Friday. Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and Denver Broncos linebacker Andre Mintze were in attendance. The foundation will also host a Thanksgiving dinner in November of 2023. The official date has yet to be determined.

For more information about how to support the foundation, visit their website.