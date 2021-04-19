Auburn High Concert Band and Jazz Band to hold outdoor concert Wednesday

Those interested in swing, rock, funk, pop music and ballads can enjoy an outdoor Auburn High School concert experience Wednesday, April 21.

The Auburn Public Library will host the Auburn High School Lab Band and Jazz Band in the outdoor Literacy Theater Wednesday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m.

The free performance will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the event of inclement weather.

The concert will be streamed on Zoom. Register or visit the Calendar of Events on the Library’s website.

For more information, email libraryevents@auburnalabama.org or call the Auburn Public Library at 334-501-3296.

