Auburn High School alumnae and Brooklyn educator travels to Arctic tundra for research trip

Two weeks ago, Liza Backman packed her life into her Nissan Fit to drive from Brooklyn, her home of three years, to Auburn, her hometown. Today, the geochemist is teaching chemistry from Fairbanks, Alaska, before researching the Arctic tundra herself.

Born in snow-filled Buffalo but raised in the heat of Auburn, Ala., the cold parts of the world called out to Liza Backman as young as first grade, when her teacher Carol Smith at The Village School, now Auburn Montessori School, gave her an Atlas.

“It meant a lot to have that Atlas,” Backman said. “I’ve kept it with me as a reminder to always follow your passions.”

She followed her passions to Brooklyn Emerging Leaders Academy (BELA), a public all-girls charter school in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she teaches earth science, chemistry and international baccalaureate chemistry.

Thanks to PolarTREC, a nationally funded organization connecting research experiments and STEM educators, Backman is now in Alaska studying climate change and sharing her experiences with her students back in Brooklyn.