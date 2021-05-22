Auburn High School alumnae and Brooklyn educator travels to Arctic tundra for research trip

Two weeks ago, Liza Backman packed her life into her Nissan Fit to drive from Brooklyn, her home of three years, to Auburn, her hometown. Today, the geochemist is teaching chemistry from Fairbanks, Alaska, before researching the Arctic tundra herself.
Born in snow-filled Buffalo but raised in the heat of Auburn, Ala., the cold parts of the world called out to Liza Backman as young as first grade, when her teacher Carol Smith at The Village School, now Auburn Montessori School, gave her an Atlas.
“It meant a lot to have that Atlas,” Backman said. “I’ve kept it with me as a reminder to always follow your passions.”
She followed her passions to Brooklyn Emerging Leaders Academy (BELA), a public all-girls charter school in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she teaches earth science, chemistry and international baccalaureate chemistry.
Thanks to PolarTREC, a nationally funded organization connecting research experiments and STEM educators, Backman is now in Alaska studying climate change and sharing her experiences with her students back in Brooklyn.
“As an all-girls school, part of our purpose is to expose our young women and young people to a myriad of experiences, opportunities and career fields that are traditionally underrepresented by women and women of color,” head of school Nicia Fullwood said in an email. “The BELA community is thrilled to have Liza extend her student's learning beyond the classroom walls into the real world and we're fortunate to have Liza as an educator at BELA.”
The Alaska trip is an opportunity for Backman to grow both as a scientist and a teacher.
“PolarTREC helps teachers improve teaching strategies, develop resources for their careers, and change how they teach STEM in the classroom,” said Mike England, a media officer for the National Science Foundation’s Office of Legislative and Public Affairs, in a phone interview. “The program invigorates polar science education and understanding by bringing educators and polar researchers together in professional collaboration.”
Backman began her journey by driving 16 hours from Brooklyn to Auburn for Mother’s Day weekend and then heading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a 6 a.m. flight.
Starting May 25, following a two-week quarantine in Fairbanks, Backman will head to Toolik Fields Station to work with polar researchers Dr. Steve Oberbauer and Dr. Jeremy May to learn more about how climate change is impacting the vegetation in the Arctic Tundra. She’ll stay until June 30.
“It’s everything,” Backman said, referring to STEM education. “As a woman, you get societal pressure that makes it hard to join science and it’s crucial to get invested in it young.”
After attending The College of Wooster in Ohio and graduating with a bachelor of arts in geology and chemistry, she attended the American Museum of Natural History's Richard Guilder Graduate School and earned a master of arts in teaching with a concentration in earth science education.
Backman is documenting her journey on Instagram at @thentropyreport and on a PolarTREC blog called “Pheneology and Vegetation in the Warming Artic 2021." Her journey may help girls become passionate about STEM careers, Fullwood says.
“Through Liza's blogging, our young people will be intimately connected to her expedition while in Brooklyn and, who knows, this may spark an unknown interest or deepen an interest of a student,” Fullwood said.
Calling herself “one piece of the larger puzzle,” Backman is particularly interested to see if the pandemic has any effects on the data collected at Toolik Field Station. She says her background in instrument analysis may have been a factor in her placement, and that she's “lucky” to even get to go on the journey – she’s the first of 11 PolarTREC educators to embark on a research trip in 2021.
In her initial survey of the land, she noted the temperature – 62 degrees – and the elevation – flat.
“It’s flatter than I was expecting,” Backman said in a phone interview about 4,230 miles from Auburn. “But you see the gorgeous mountain range on your way in from the airport, so I was happy.”
With the backing of friends, family and colleagues, Backman says she “cannot wait” to begin her journey.
“My family was very excited and involved but also said ‘of course you’re doing that – that’s what you do, you go on trips, you do research’ — it’s not entirely out of the ordinary for me to do this,” Backman said.
“Liza was a delight in the classroom as a student, and I feel sure she is bringing that same joy, support, and encouragement to her classrooms as a teacher now,” said Davis Thompson, language arts teacher and international baccalaureate coordinator at Auburn High School.
But for now, she’s four hours behind her students and starting her day at 4:30 a.m. Alaska time to match New York’s 8:30 Eastern time.
“I get to wake up and watch the Alaska sunrise each morning,” Backman said. “And what’s better than that?”