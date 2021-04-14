 Skip to main content
Auburn High School captures debate state championship
Auburn High School captures debate state championship

  • Updated
The Auburn High School debate team, coached by Donna Yeager, recently won the Alabama state debate tournament.

The high school’s 21-student team won the tournament sweepstakes in the debate sector and placed third in the overall speech and debate tournament sweepstakes in the statewide event held April 8-10.

Gabriel Au won the state championship in the Bid Question Debate division and qualifies for the National Speech and Debate Association’s national tournament in June. Edward Park placed third in speaker points in the same division.

The state tournament was hosted virtually on NSDA Campus, the National Speech and Debate’s video platform. Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey congratulated members of the team Tuesday during a visit to the area.

Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey congratulates Auburn High's debate team on win

Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey congratulated the Auburn High School debate team on its success in a visit on Tuesday.

Ryan Tice finished second and Jack Whittenburg took home fifth place in Congressional Novice Senate Debate.

In Junior Varsity Public Forum Debate, Abby Bowling and Ellie Shumate finished runner-up and Kaleb Shockley and Kalia Williams finished as semifinalists. Shockey placed first in speaker points with Shumate placing second in speaker points.

The following students were quarterfinalists in Varsity Public Forum Debate: Nandini Reddy and Soojin Park, Joseph McElroy and Bryant Ingram, and Kourtnei Blackmon and Jack Whittenburg.

Park placed first in speaker points in Varsity Public Forum Debate as well.

In Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate, Ben Prince finished as runner-up and placed third in speaker points.

In March 2020, Yeager won the Alabama Speech and Debate Association’s Lois A. Askew Coach of the Year Award.

