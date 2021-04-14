Auburn High School captures debate state championship

The Auburn High School debate team, coached by Donna Yeager, recently won the Alabama state debate tournament.

The high school’s 21-student team won the tournament sweepstakes in the debate sector and placed third in the overall speech and debate tournament sweepstakes in the statewide event held April 8-10.

Gabriel Au won the state championship in the Bid Question Debate division and qualifies for the National Speech and Debate Association’s national tournament in June. Edward Park placed third in speaker points in the same division.

The state tournament was hosted virtually on NSDA Campus, the National Speech and Debate’s video platform. Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey congratulated members of the team Tuesday during a visit to the area.

Ryan Tice finished second and Jack Whittenburg took home fifth place in Congressional Novice Senate Debate.

In Junior Varsity Public Forum Debate, Abby Bowling and Ellie Shumate finished runner-up and Kaleb Shockley and Kalia Williams finished as semifinalists. Shockey placed first in speaker points with Shumate placing second in speaker points.