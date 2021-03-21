Auburn High School exploring options for hosting a traditional graduation for the Class of 2021

Auburn High School plans to host a graduation ceremony for its 2021 graduates.

“The intention and the plan is to have a traditional graduation ceremony,” Auburn City Schools spokesman Daniel Chesser said following the March 16 Auburn City Schools Board of Education regular meeting.

Auburn High School typically hosts its graduation ceremonies inside the Auburn Arena on Auburn University’s campus, and Auburn City Schools has contingency plans set in place in the event they cannot use that space, Chesser says.

"The last time I had the conversation the governor had not come out with and made the mask mandate expire April 9, so I don’t know if that’s going to change Auburn University’s position on allowing us to use their facility.”

Approximately 630 students make up the Auburn High School Class of 2021.

One contingency plan the school is exploring, Chesser says, is the options of holding the ceremony at Duck Samford Stadium, Auburn High's home field, for the first time.

Another “back-up, back up plan,” Chesser says, is hosting a similar celebration like the Auburn High School Class of 2020 received summer 2020 spread out in several sessions across several days.

