Auburn High School graduation moved to Friday night because of stormy Thursday forecast

Auburn High School’s graduation has been moved to Friday night because of storms forecasted for this evening. The ceremony at Duck Samford Stadium will now take place at 7 p.m. Friday.

According to an announcement from Shannon Pignato, principal of AHS, seniors should arrive at 6 p.m. Friday and enter the field from the band seating area of the end zone, where they will receive their name cards and be directed to their seats. An “abbreviated” processional will begin the ceremony.