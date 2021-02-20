Auburn High School’s ACE Club presents Black history program

Auburn High School’s Afro Cultural Education (ACE) Club presented its third annual Black History Program Wednesday night.

A group of 40 Auburn High School students participated in the production, called “Legend,” which they say is a call to action to leave a legacy behind for others.

The performance included singing, dancing, poetry and a presentation by keynote speaker Aiesha Gentry, an Auburn High School Class of 2008 alumna.

The club began working on the production in December 2020.

“In order to build a legacy and to become a legend, there are four key things that you need to take into consideration: your identity, relationship with responsibility, being able to collaborate, and, of course, how you view consequences,” Gentry said at the beginning of her presentation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kaitlyn Powell, ACE president and Auburn High School 2020 Homecoming Queen, closed the program by thanking parents, students and community members. “It’s been a blessing to put this on,” she said.

Auburn High School math and yearbook teacher Allysa Gentry serves as ACE’s sponsor.