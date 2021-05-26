Auburn High senior learns to love reciting poems – and might win $20,000 Thursday doing it

For this year’s Poetry Out Loud competition, Park memorized and practiced reciting “Mingus at the Showplace” by William Matthews, a poem about a naive teenager’s desire to learn more about creating “good” art; “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus, a dedication to the Statue of Liberty and the country’s pledge to welcome immigrants; and “Say Grace” by Emily Jungmin Yoon, a work decrying the religious and cultural assimilation forced by Western colonial states upon Korea.

As a teenage Korean-American girl with a love for the arts and storytelling, Park said she had a deeply personal connection to each poem she chose to internalize and recite.

“Unless you have that initial connection to the poem, it’s not going to be as powerful as it could be,” Park said. “This year, each and every single one of these poems I feel like I have a very strong, personal connection to, and there’s a story behind why I chose each one.”

Park won the Auburn High School competition with her recitation of “Say Grace” before adding the other two poems to her repertoire in order to compete and win in the regional competition. After that, Park placed first in the state competition and now, after recording her recitations for the competition, she waits to watch all the performances and get the results.