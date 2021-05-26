Auburn High senior learns to love reciting poems – and might win $20,000 Thursday doing it

For the second time in the past 10 years, an Auburn High School student is reciting poetry with a chance to win $20,000.
Soojin Park, 18, who graduated from Auburn High last week, competes in a national recitation competition called Poetry Out Loud on Thursday. Actually, the recitations of Park and nine other high school competitors from across the country were pre-recorded because of COVID-19, and they will be played and the winner will be announced starting at 6 p.m. A livestream of the event is free and available to the public at arts.gov/poetry-out-loud.
Park was inspired to start reciting poetry competitively while looking for a club to join as a high school freshman, and after working with English teacher Davis Thompson, she found her notions about poetry and recitation changed the more she learned and practiced.
“Going into it, I thought it was just saying the words and there’s not much more to it, but working with Mr. Thompson taught me how to interpret a poem and really explore it,” Park said. “It was that aspect of Poetry Out Loud, in addition to the performance, that made me realize this is something that’s unique from everything else that I do, and here I am three years later.”
Park, who's headed to Yale University in the fall to study film, likened the poems she chose to recite to the magical wands in the Harry Potter series; they chose her as much as she chose them.
For this year’s Poetry Out Loud competition, Park memorized and practiced reciting “Mingus at the Showplace” by William Matthews, a poem about a naive teenager’s desire to learn more about creating “good” art; “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus, a dedication to the Statue of Liberty and the country’s pledge to welcome immigrants; and “Say Grace” by Emily Jungmin Yoon, a work decrying the religious and cultural assimilation forced by Western colonial states upon Korea.
As a teenage Korean-American girl with a love for the arts and storytelling, Park said she had a deeply personal connection to each poem she chose to internalize and recite.
“Unless you have that initial connection to the poem, it’s not going to be as powerful as it could be,” Park said. “This year, each and every single one of these poems I feel like I have a very strong, personal connection to, and there’s a story behind why I chose each one.”
Park won the Auburn High School competition with her recitation of “Say Grace” before adding the other two poems to her repertoire in order to compete and win in the regional competition. After that, Park placed first in the state competition and now, after recording her recitations for the competition, she waits to watch all the performances and get the results.
“There’s a reason we say we ‘learn it by heart.’ It goes inside of you, and it stays with you and it’s something that changes your life,” Thompson said. “It’s like being struck by lightning when you get a really talented student like Soojin or Youssef [Biaz], where they find a poem … and it sticks, makes them choke up and go, ‘Now I know what poetry is.’”
Biaz, an Auburn High alumnus who won the national Poetry Out Loud competition in 2011, said that in a recitation, the reader adds a level of interpretation to the poem and establishes a conversation with the audience that allows them to discover new meanings in the artistic work.
He said the months he spent reciting poems and working with Thompson to refine his recitations in preparation for Poetry Out Loud helped teach him why poems were meaningful to him.
“The extensive conversations about what these poems really meant and why I selected them, why I was drawn to them, you learn about what’s meaningful to you and it forces you to dig deep and ask, ‘What is it about a particular piece of art that grabs you enough to want to spend six months with it and recite it in front of a large audience?’” Biaz said.
After winning the national competition, Biaz used his money to help pay for college at the University of Southern California. Today he lives in Los Angeles and works as a software engineer for Google.
Park, Thompson and Biaz will gather together to watch the recitation and results of the national competition Thursday.
While Park said she hopes to win the competition, she’s still grateful for the experiences she’s gained in preparing for the competition and learning her three poems by heart.
“I really started it for the experience and never imagined I was going to get $20,000 or anything, and I think I’ve gotten that experience,” Park said. “These three years I’ve been in high school have been better because of Poetry Out Loud, so at this point I’m just grateful for everything I’ve gotten from it. I’ve made lifelong friends in my poems.”
The public can also watch Park's recitation of "The New Colossus" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxYlNk4pMTQ.