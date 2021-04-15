Auburn High students raise half a ton of food, celebrate by dumping slime on band director

Auburn High School’s Tri-M Music Honor Society raised 993-pounds of food for the East Alabama Food Bank for a good cause — and a slime.

The service project completed by the organization’s 104 members from the school’s band, choir and auxiliary marching band ended with the sliming of band director Deanna Marshall on the band’s practice field Thursday, April 15.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Mrs. Marshall took one for the team!,” Shanon Etheridge commented on the video of the slime. “She is AHSome like that! Going to miss this!”

The pink and green slime is the result of a side competition, an Auburn Band Parents Association post reads. The band members of Tri-M raised more in donations than the choral members, so Marshall got slimmed.

To donate to the Food Bank of East Alabama, visit its website foodbankofeastalabama.com.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.