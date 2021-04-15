 Skip to main content
Auburn High students raise half a ton of food, celebrate by dumping slime on band director
Auburn High students raise half a ton of food, celebrate by dumping slime on band director

  Updated
Auburn High's Tri-M Music Honor Society donates 993-pounds of food to East Alabama Food Bank

Auburn High School's Tri-M Music Honor Society recently donated 993-pounds of food to the Food Bank of East Alabama. 

 Auburn Tri-M Music Honor Society

Auburn High School’s Tri-M Music Honor Society raised 993-pounds of food for the East Alabama Food Bank for a good cause — and a slime.

Auburn High Band Director Deanna Marshall is slimed after Tri-M members win food drive competition

Auburn High School Band Director Deanna Marshall is slimed Thursday, April 15 after band members of Tri-M Music Honor Society raised 993 pounds of food for the Food Bank of East Alabama.

The service project completed by the organization’s 104 members from the school’s band, choir and auxiliary marching band ended with the sliming of band director Deanna Marshall on the band’s practice field Thursday, April 15.

“Mrs. Marshall took one for the team!,” Shanon Etheridge commented on the video of the slime. “She is AHSome like that! Going to miss this!”

Auburn High School Tri-M Music Honor Society students donate 993-pounds to East Alabama Food Bank

Auburn High School Tri-M Music Honor Society members carry a box of donated food to be taken to the Food Bank of East Alabama. The group raised a total of 993-pounds of food. 

The pink and green slime is the result of a side competition, an Auburn Band Parents Association post reads. The band members of Tri-M raised more in donations than the choral members, so Marshall got slimmed.

To donate to the Food Bank of East Alabama, visit its website foodbankofeastalabama.com.

