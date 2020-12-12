Auburn holds first graduation ceremony in a year

The university offered weather updates at 7 a.m., noon and 2 and 3 p.m.

Graduates from the spring and summer 2020 terms were allowed to participate after a combined spring and summer commencement was canceled in August due to crowd-size concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Accounting graduate Montgomery-Lee Todd and others thanked the University for safety procedures put in place to hold the ceremonies, rather than virtually as other universities across the nation plan. Thirty-eight states were represented and 49 countries in the fall class of 2020.

"It felt surreal with how crazy this year has been, but I'm so thankful for all of the effort the University and faculty put into making the day feel special," Todd said. "Their hard work was evident."

Kayla Moulton, an an early childhood education graduate, agreed.

“It was a very proud moment for me,” Moulton said. "Not only because of all the hard work I put into my degree but also because I navigated through all the challenges that this year threw at us and still came out successful."

Diplomas will be mailed to each person, regardless of their choice to attend the event. Exiting Jordan-Hare, many picked up a copy of the student yearbook, the Glomerta.