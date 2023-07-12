Over 20 years ago John Cranston launched Bird Inc. The launch coincided with the passing of the School-to-Work Opportunities Act, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton.

In the ensuing eight years, Cranston spoke to over 20,000 students, looking to excite them about the career opportunities that lie ahead and giving them insight into his own field. The program was implemented by other schools, and it was named the innovator of the year award for the Technology Transfer Program and earned national recognition.

In the following years after Cranston left the University of Alabama in Huntsville, he entered the world of materials and process engineering. He remained in Huntsville, collaborating with NASA on several contracts and working with the James Webb Space Telescope.

After years of experience in that world, Cranston relaunched the Bird Inc. program this past spring in collaboration with Auburn University Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems (ICAMS) as a 50-minute factory outreach activity with young students. ICAMS is a program that trains students and industry professionals alike in advanced manufacturing technology and introducing the world of manufacturing to the younger generation.

Greg Harris is the director of ICAMS and actually met Cranston at the University of Alabama in Huntsville during the 1990s’. When looking for ways to expand ICAMS programs with new generations, Harris thought of Cranston and his work with Bird Inc.

“John is so great at interacting with students and getting them excited about future opportunities,” Harris said. “I wish we could clone him and send him to every middle school in the country.”

For the relaunch, Cranston brought Bird Inc. to J.F. Drake Middle School in Auburn for 30 presentations over the course of three weeks in April and May. Principal Sarah Armstrong thought the program would be a perfect fit for her students, and saw immediate results during Cranston’s presentations.

“For our kids to have an experience that might help steer them toward STEM careers or workforce development opportunities that they didn’t know about, that was something I thought was important,” Armstrong said. “The students have loved it. Even the ones that are harder to keep motivated in the classroom have loved it.”

The success of the relaunch at J.F. Drake has Harris and Cranston looking toward implementing the program at other middle schools in the surrounding area with Bird Inc. already being highlighted on the ICAMS website.

“During this team-building exercise, students play roles in a fictional company that produces decoy owls in a simulated factory environment. Educational components include problem-solving, budgeting, and critical thinking,” according to the ICASM website. “Bird Inc. is available through a partnership between ICAMS and the City of Auburn. The outreach initiative is an exciting way to bring a STEM experience into the classroom.”

The site asks for any administrators interested in bringing the program to their students to contact John Cranston via email, with Cranston being cited as the program developer. Harris has high hopes for the program, and looks forward to the long term impact it could have on the group of J.F. Drake students.

“Long-term, what we would like to see is if this has had an effect on this group and what they choose to do in the future,” Harris said. “Obviously from an ICAMS perspective, we’re interested in manufacturing. Whether they’re engineers or go into business, manufacturing needs all of those skills. We hope to scale Bird Inc. and train others to implement the program to have at least one person at each of the seven workforce regions in the state to be able to go to all of the middle schools in Alabama and do this every year.”