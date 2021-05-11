Auburn Junior High School's Kim Johnson advances in Alabama Teacher of the Year competition

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Representing District 2 in the secondary category for the honor, Johnson teaches eighth and ninth grade study skills classes and serves as Auburn Junior High’s Response to Intervention (RTI) Coordinator. Johnson is a Nationally Board Certified Teacher and has taught since 1998. Before teaching study skills, she taught eight grade English Language Arts for 18 years.

“There’s two words that sum up Johnson not only for our students but for our staff: She’s our school mom,” Auburn Junior High School Principal Ross Reed said at the Auburn City Schools Board of Education meeting in April. “So many of our young teachers go to her for advice, and I go to her for advice. She has the pulse of the school, and she’s just one of those outstanding educators that we are so fortunate to have not only at Auburn Junior High but in Auburn City Schools.

Upon hearing the news of Johnson's selection, Reed said he was "incredibly thrilled" and added said he believed "her ability to advocate for students and form strong relationships is what sets her apart."

Johnson received her bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Alabama, a master’s degree in education from Alabama A&M University in English Language Arts Education, and an education specialist’s degree from Auburn University in English Language Arts Education.