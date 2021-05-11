Auburn Junior High School's Kim Johnson advances in Alabama Teacher of the Year competition

Auburn Junior High School’s Kim Johnson has been named an Alabama Teacher of the Year “Sweet 16” finalist.
The Alabama State Department of Education announced Tuesday morning the 16 finalists out of more than 138 applications for the state's annual Alabama Teacher of the Year honor.
“Ms. Johnson’s efforts in the classroom are outstanding and her approach in teaching in her classrooms is definitely a best practice," said Ed Crenshaw, Alabama State Department of Education public information officer, in a phone interview.
“We are extremely proud to have Ms. Johnson along with these other great 16 finalists representing our state and also preparing our students for success in the future,” Crenshaw added.
The 16 state finalists will be narrowed down to the final four later this year before the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education announce the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year in August.
“Kim Johnson is one of those educators that can do it all,” said Daniel Chesser, Auburn City School public relations coordinator. “She’s one of those teachers that’s next level, and that was apparent looking at her application.”
Representing District 2 in the secondary category for the honor, Johnson teaches eighth and ninth grade study skills classes and serves as Auburn Junior High’s Response to Intervention (RTI) Coordinator. Johnson is a Nationally Board Certified Teacher and has taught since 1998. Before teaching study skills, she taught eight grade English Language Arts for 18 years.
“There’s two words that sum up Johnson not only for our students but for our staff: She’s our school mom,” Auburn Junior High School Principal Ross Reed said at the Auburn City Schools Board of Education meeting in April. “So many of our young teachers go to her for advice, and I go to her for advice. She has the pulse of the school, and she’s just one of those outstanding educators that we are so fortunate to have not only at Auburn Junior High but in Auburn City Schools.
Upon hearing the news of Johnson's selection, Reed said he was "incredibly thrilled" and added said he believed "her ability to advocate for students and form strong relationships is what sets her apart."
Johnson received her bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Alabama, a master’s degree in education from Alabama A&M University in English Language Arts Education, and an education specialist’s degree from Auburn University in English Language Arts Education.
“Auburn City Schools is proud of all our teachers,” Chesser said. “We’ve had a run of very successful teachers in the competition for several years, and we are excited for Johnson.”
Ogletree Elementary School’s Kathryn Knorr and Auburn High School’s Jessica Bowlin both placed in the 2020-2021 “Sweet 16” representing Auburn City Schools. Ogletree Elementary School’s Phil Wilson won the state title in 2011, and Jacque Middleton of Auburn High School was named state alternate two years ago.
Alabama’s Teacher of the Year serves the state as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession and presents workshops to various groups, according to the Alabama State Department of Education. Alabama’s representative is a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.